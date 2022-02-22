Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful Brooklodge

SHERRY FitzGerald are very proud to introduce to the market Brooklodge, Ballyclough. A most elegant detached family home situated in an exclusive enclave of Detached houses.

The Belfry, Ballyclough is one of Limericks most sought after addresses and offers a quiet, peaceful location with a rural feel, yet is only a short drive to Dooradoyle with the Crescent Shopping Centre, Crescent Comprehensive school, University Hospital, Limerick Golf Club and various primary schools all on your doorstep.

Ballyclough offers immediate access to the M20 road network via the Rosbrien Exit, providing an easy commute to the wider mid-west region, Shannon Airport, Cork, Galway and Dublin.

Brooklodge stands on a mature and most private site, set behind mature trees and hedging and bounded by a stream, the beautifully maintained gardens are truly stunning and will appeal to many young families looking for this location.

Upon entering the property you will be immediately impressed by the scale and layout of the property, there is a lovely open plan flow throughout with interconnecting reception rooms and fantastic natural light.

The floorplan offers great flexibility as a family home with further potential to expand and improve to suit your individual needs.

The welcoming entrance hallway opens into the main living room on the left and family/playroom/office on the right, there is also a formal dining room to the rear which opens into the spacious Kitchen/Breakfast room and extended sunroom.

Upstairs there are 4 double bedrooms, the master boasting a fully equipped ensuite bathroom and a main bathroom off the landing.

Brooklodge is a truly stunning home and has been meticulously presented and cared for, both inside and out, by its current owners. The standard of finish is indeed a cut above the rest!!

Perfect attention to detail and very good specifications are evident in each room. Beautiful soft furnishings and modern tones throughout set the elegant mood that can be felt all around this home.

Viewing of this excellent home is highly recommended without delay and by appointment only.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Brooklodge, The Belfry, Ballyclough

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €750,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

