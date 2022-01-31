Limerick public urged to share their experiences of living in apartments or duplexes

IF you live in an apartment or duplex in Limerick, built between 1991 and 2013, then the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien wants to hear from you.

The minister has urged people living in these purpose-built units to contribute any experience they have of defects in their homes, whether these defects relate to fire safety, structural safety or water ingress.

Their views are being sought by the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister O’Brien in February last year. The aim is to ascertain the scale and nature of defects in apartments and duplexes.

“We need to understand the full extent of legacy problems so that we can address them going forward,” the minister said. “I encourage all those who own or manage purpose-built apartments or duplex buildings constructed in Limerick between 1991 and 2013, to complete these surveys, whether the property in question has defects or not, or if the presence of defects is not known.”

The Working Group will use the survey information to report on the scale of defects, the difficulties that arise as a result and the costs involved in remediating them. When the report is produced later this year, the minister said, he would give it his “full consideration”.

Members of the public are being asked to fill out surveys with separate surveys for the different stakeholder groups: homeowners; landlord; Property Management Agents and Directors of Owners’ Management Companies.

The deadline is Monday, March 14, 2022 - click here for more details.