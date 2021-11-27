Search

27 Nov 2021

Limerick Property Watch: ‘Race’ out to see this home in Dooradoyle

Racefield in Dooradoyle is in turnkey condition throughout and close to all amenities

Reporter:

Leader reporter

REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this 3/4 bed semi-detached property located just off the Father Russell Road.

This property is a great family home in an ideal location yet only a short stroll away from a wide choice of amenities, including Racefield Shopping Centre, primary and secondary schools and public transport services are just a stroll away and nowhere is out of reach with major road network (M7) within easy reach.

This location also boasts many other services and amenities nearby including Raheen Industrial Estate, University Hospital Limerick, Mungret Park and Playground and Crescent Shopping Centre.

The property enjoys the benefits of gas central heating, tarmac drive, private enclosed rear garden with paving and landscaped lawn and garden shed which is plumbed for washer/dryer.

Accommodation consists of hallway, open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, downstairs shower room, utility, three bedrooms, office/bedroom and main bathroom.

AT A GLANCE 

Location: 14 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle
Description: Four bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €279,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Chloe Gough on 087 1255406

*Sponsored content

