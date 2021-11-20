Limerick Property Watch: Find your new ‘Haven’ in Cratloe

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this spacious five bedroom detached residence in a superb private location within easy reach of all local amenities in Cratloe.

Ideally situated in this sought after residential area, the house benefits from a picturesque countryside location while only being minutes drive to Limerick city.

It is adjacent to the N18 dual-carriageway to Shannon and also the Limerick Tunnel and ring road with quick access to Raheen/Dooradoyle, Castletroy and the M7 motorway.

The property is approached by a private avenue from the main road giving it a sense of seclusion and privacy. The residence sits centrally on the half acre (approx.) landscaped site with lawns on either side and with a large gravel parking area to the front.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hallway, living room with an impressive high vaulted ceiling and natural stone fireplace, rear living/dining room with French doors opening to the rear patio area, a fully fitted kitchen-diner with a utility room located off, five bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a main bathroom.

There are plenty of options for a home office with two of the bedrooms currently set up for working from home. The house is in excellent condition throughout and has been upgraded with additional wall and attic insulation and energy efficient boiler giving it a C3 rating overall.

This is a fantastic property in a great location, viewing is highly recommended, contact Briain Considine at Rooney's for more information.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Haven, Wood Road, Cratloe

Description: Five-bedroom, two-bath detached home

Price: €345,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511

*Sponsored Content