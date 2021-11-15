Search

15/11/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Penthouse apartment with a view in the city centre

The apartment at Harvey's Quay has unrestricted views of the River Shannon

Reporter:

Leader reporter

PROPERTY Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer introduce to the market this spacious four bedroomed penthouse duplex apartment which offers 1,237 square feet (plus balconies) of very well appointed accommodation in the heart of Limerick city.

No. 405 directly overlooks the River Shannon with unrestricted views.

The property is accessed via two entrance foyers from Harvey's Quay both with stairwell and lift service. Access to the subject property is from the fourth floor.

This floor comprises of bedroom accommodation with three of the four bedrooms being doubles and having river views.

The fifth floor comprises of a large open plan living / dining area, kitchen area and three balconies, two to the front and one to the back. The main balcony is c. 100 square feet.

The floor to ceiling height on the fifth floor is c. 4m. There is a stairwell to a small loft area.

The subject development comprises of approximately 54 river front apartments with commercial occupiers on the river side comprising of Milanos Restaurant and EY Accountants.

To the rear is a multi storey car park which can be accessed via the residential units where car parking spaces are available to rent.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Apartment 405, Harvey's Quay
Description: Four bedroom, two bathroom apartment
Price: €300,000
Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer
Contact: 061 410410

*Sponsored content

