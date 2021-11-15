Limerick Property Watch: Penthouse apartment with a view in the city centre

The apartment at Harvey's Quay has unrestricted views of the River Shannon
PROPERTY Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer introduce to the market this spacious four bedroomed penthouse duplex apartment which offers 1,237 square feet (plus balconies) of very well appointed accommodation in the heart of Limerick city.
No. 405 directly overlooks the River Shannon with unrestricted views.
The property is accessed via two entrance foyers from Harvey's Quay both with stairwell and lift service. Access to the subject property is from the fourth floor.
This floor comprises of bedroom accommodation with three of the four bedrooms being doubles and having river views.
The fifth floor comprises of a large open plan living / dining area, kitchen area and three balconies, two to the front and one to the back. The main balcony is c. 100 square feet.
The floor to ceiling height on the fifth floor is c. 4m. There is a stairwell to a small loft area.
The subject development comprises of approximately 54 river front apartments with commercial occupiers on the river side comprising of Milanos Restaurant and EY Accountants.
To the rear is a multi storey car park which can be accessed via the residential units where car parking spaces are available to rent.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Apartment 405, Harvey's Quay
Description: Four bedroom, two bathroom apartment
Price: €300,000
Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer
Contact: 061 410410
*Sponsored content
Minister Darragh O'Brien with his Fianna Fail colleagues Minister of State Niall Collins and Cllr Kevin Sheahan
Róisín Ní Ríain with Donn O'Sullivan, editor, Limerick Leader; Dave O'Hora, Southern and Darren Harding, general manager, Clayton Hotel I PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.