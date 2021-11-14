Limerick Property Watch: Saddle up for the superb Ringmoylan

AN IMMACULATELY presented four bedroom family home located in a picturesque rural setting, with far reaching countryside views which extend towards the River Shannon and beyond to County Clare.

Just 0.5km from Ringmoylan Pier and set on c.14 acres of land with well manicured gardens, paddocks, stables and outbuildings, ideal for equestrian purposes and only 20km (approx) from Limerick city centre and M7 motorway.

Having been completely refurbished in 2015 the property combines elegantly proportioned rooms with, bright, modern interiors, which are complemented by a variety of characterful features and an extremely comfortable B3 rating.

The quality of the renovation is evident throughout the home and every room is well presented, with a bright and warm feel from the very second you enter the large reception hall.

Outside the land is divided into a variety of paddocks with a track with separate roadside entrance leading to two fields of c.5 and c.6 acres. There is an arena and further paddocks just a short distance from the stable areas with several outdoor field shelters.

There are further private gardens at the front rear and side, with a sweeping driveway leading from the road to the garage and parking area, which would cater for several vehicles.

Finally, there is an historic building on the grounds, understood to be a former windmill which dates back to the early 18th century and now becomes a feature of the home.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ringmoylan Mill, Pallaskenry

Description: Four bedroom, four bath home on 14 acres

Price: €785,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000

*Sponsored content