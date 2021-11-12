Limerick Property Watch: Nice slice of the city life at Nerja

Nerja is only a short stroll to the award winning Curragower pub and the Strand Hotel
ROONEY's are delighted to present "Nerja", 35 Strandville Gardens to the market.
A detached property, it is situated in the much sought after area just off O'Callaghan Strand within a short walk to the award winning Curragower pub, Strand Hotel and within easy walking distance of Limerick City Centre and all amenities such as church, shops, cafés, school’s etc.
Accommodation: hallway with storage under stairs, large living room with fireplace and built in units, fully fitted kitchen with appliances. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and main bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is a private garden, patio area and garden shed. OFCH. Viewing is highly recommended of this superb turnkey home. Contact Peter Kearney at Rooney's.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Nerja, 35 Strandville Gardens, North Circular Road
Description: Four bedroom, one bath detached home
Price: €395,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
