10/10/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Ample space at Kilpeacon House

Kilpeacon House, boast a mature lawns and ample space to extend or develop further

Reporter:

GVM present to the market a magnificent four-bedroom detached residence standing on circa 2.5 st acres of mature, private and beautifully appointed grounds offering discerning purchasers a unique opportunity to acquire a 'Trophy home' situated in a much sought after, leafy and established location just 10 minutes drive from Limerick city.

This very prominent and distinguished home boasts bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation augmented by a very private site fronted by a natural stone wall, generous circulation and parking area, mature lawns and ample space to extend or develop further if required.

The rear patio enjoys all the benefits of a south west facing aspect which is not overlooked and enjoys pleasant countryside views.

Crecora is located just 5km from Raheen, and is just a short drive to The University of Limerick Regional Hospital, Raheen Business Park and The Crescent Shopping Centre.

There is a host of excellent primary & secondary schools within close proximity, including Crecora National School, St. Nessan's National School & Crescent College Comprehensive to name a few.

Crecora Village is only a short walk with many local amenities at hand such as the local GAA Club, Athletic Club, and Church. Adare Manor Golf Club, Limerick Golf Club and Limerick Racecourse are also nearby. Access to the N20 is less than a 5 minutes drive connecting you to Charleville/Cork, Adare/Kerry and direct access to the M20 motorway taking you Shannon, Galway & Dublin.

We, the sole selling agents, highly recommend inspection of this real gem which is ideal for those in search of an executive style and quality home that enjoys all the benefits of country living yet is just a short distance of all local and nearby city amenities.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Kilpeacon, Crecora
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €550,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 061 413522

