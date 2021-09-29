Limerick Property Watch: Hidden gem sparkles inside and out

CLOONTAGH is such a hidden gem. Set amidst the most beautiful private gardens, and yet only a minutes’ walk from Limerick's Strand Hotel and the city centre, this is a must see.

Beautifully presented and maintained inside and out, Cloontagh is finished to a magnificent standard throughout. The attractive façade with red brick and stunning tiled entrance porch set the tone for what lies beyond.

A magnificent staircase, solid wood flooring, attractive open fireplaces, high ceilings with elegant cornicing and coving and impressive joinery throughout are only some of the features on offer.

The secluded and mature grounds have been professionally landscaped and classically laid, filled with colourful trees, shrubs and flowers to ensure all seasons are taken care of and maximum privacy.

The property has three excellent reception rooms, all well-portioned and all on the ground floor, allowing for plenty of space to entertain whilst maximising natural daylight.

The kitchen breakfast room opens to a most private west facing rear garden and patio area that catches the afternoon and evening sun.

The accommodation will lend itself perfectly to modern family living. There are four very spacious double bedrooms upstairs, two with ensuite bathrooms.

The large main suite is of particular note, with a fabulous bathroom and spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The bedrooms across the front of the property also boast stunning views of the city skyline and River Shannon.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Cloontagh, Clancy, Strand, Limerick city

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €975,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*Sponsored content