Limerick Property Watch: Branch out and grow at The Ash

THIS ‘A’ rated family home is exceptional in every way.

It is a most attractive newly built property, semi clad with natural Liscannor Stone, completed in December 2020 and although it has been occupied it bears all the hallmarks of a show home.

The standard of finish throughout is of the highest specifications and the gardens front and rear have been tastefully landscaped.

The light filled, double height entrance hallway with Italian polished porcelain tiled floor sets the tone for the rest of the house.

It leads into a most impressive kitchen/dining / living space which is fully fitted with neutral units and again the polished floor leads through to the dining area and living area with a patio door leading to the rear garden.

To the rear of the entrance hallway is a further, more formal reception room with polished timber effect tile flooring and a feature fireplace fitted with wood burning stove. Also at ground floor level there is a large double bedroom or further reception room.

Finally there is a well fitted, fully tiled shower room with walk-in double shower. At first floor level there are three generous double bedrooms off the bright and airy hallway, with linen storage press.

The outside space of this property is also flawlessly presented having been carefully landscaped and planted by the current owners.

The front of the property is cobble locked with ample parking for 3+ cars and there is an attractive range of planting and electric gates for added privacy and security.

Accommodation: Hall, Drawing room, kitchen, dining/living, utility, shower room, 4 large double bedrooms, 3 ensuite, detached garage.

Floor area: 270 Square Metres / 2906 Square feet | BER: A2

AT A GLANCE

Location: 6 The Ash, Mungret

Description: Four bedroom, four bath, detached home

Price: €800,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*Sponsored content