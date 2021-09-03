Limerick Property Watch: Amazing Ashbrook sure to make an impression

ASHBROOK is a beautiful four-bedroom detached home in the sought after residential location of Ashbrook just off the Ennis Road.

The house is in pristine condition and would make an ideal family home.

On entering into the bright entrance hall you immediately feel at home. Downstairs there is a large open plan living room/ dining room ideal for entertaining with double doors to the attractive sunroom which captures the sun throughout the day and overlooks the manicured lawn making it a great space for relaxing.

The kitchen is bright and airy and fully fitted out with cream cupboards giving it a modern feel. The study/office is a versatile room which could be used as a family room or a children’s playroom - whatever fits the bill.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, all recently decorated in neutral tones. The Master benefits from a fully tiled en-suite with power shower.

The main family bathroom is a little slice of luxury it is fully tiled and equipped with a jacuzzi bath, power shower and large tiled vanity area.

The property is ideally positioned, close to various amenities such as Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, primary and secondary schools and only minutes from the City Centre.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 47 Ashbrook, Ennis Rd

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €450,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 410003

*Sponsored Content