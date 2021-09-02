Limerick Property Watch: Gorgeous in Graigue

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this substantial four bedroom two ensuite turn-key residence situated on a private half acre site located just outside the picturesque village of Adare.

Ideally situated in this sought-after residential area, the property is close to all of the excellent amenities Adare has to offer including premium bars and restaurants, excellent schools, the Manor Fields and the world-renowned Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort.

It is conveniently close to the M20 Motorway to Limerick, Shannon, Galway and Dublin and the N21 leading to the Kerry Coast and Wild Atlantic Way. Set behind a stone wall and accessed through wrought iron entrance gates, the residence is approached by a gravel driveway bordered by mature hedging and manicured lawns.

The house boasts generous accommodation consisting of two reception rooms and a large kitchen-dining room at ground floor level along with a utility room and guest WC.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms two of which are ensuite and a main bathroom. In addition there is a separate detached office to the rear of the house which would suit a number of uses.

Adjacent to the office is a detached garage with ample storage and which could easily be converted to living space and integrated with the office to create a larger self contained unit.

The rear of the property features a natural flagstone patio area and a large manicured lawn with mature beech hedging. There is also a large steel shed with lights and sockets and a smaller timber shed for firewood storage.

The house is tastefully decorated throughout and flooded with natural light having a sunny east-west facing aspect. This is a fantastic property in an excellent location in a most sought after address.

Viewing is highly recommended, contact Briain Considine at Rooneys for more information.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Graigue, Adare

Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €550,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413511