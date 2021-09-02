Limerick Property Watch: Gorgeous in Graigue

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this substantial four bedroom two ensuite turn-key residence situated on a private half acre site located just outside the picturesque village of Adare.
Ideally situated in this sought-after residential area, the property is close to all of the excellent amenities Adare has to offer including premium bars and restaurants, excellent schools, the Manor Fields and the world-renowned Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort.
It is conveniently close to the M20 Motorway to Limerick, Shannon, Galway and Dublin and the N21 leading to the Kerry Coast and Wild Atlantic Way. Set behind a stone wall and accessed through wrought iron entrance gates, the residence is approached by a gravel driveway bordered by mature hedging and manicured lawns.
The house boasts generous accommodation consisting of two reception rooms and a large kitchen-dining room at ground floor level along with a utility room and guest WC.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms two of which are ensuite and a main bathroom. In addition there is a separate detached office to the rear of the house which would suit a number of uses.
Adjacent to the office is a detached garage with ample storage and which could easily be converted to living space and integrated with the office to create a larger self contained unit.
The rear of the property features a natural flagstone patio area and a large manicured lawn with mature beech hedging. There is also a large steel shed with lights and sockets and a smaller timber shed for firewood storage.
The house is tastefully decorated throughout and flooded with natural light having a sunny east-west facing aspect. This is a fantastic property in an excellent location in a most sought after address.
Viewing is highly recommended, contact Briain Considine at Rooneys for more information.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Graigue, Adare
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €550,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413511
More News
Surprisingly, it would appear that Covid-19 has not led to a huge increase in vacancies, however Limerick remains above the national average
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.