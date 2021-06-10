Limerick Property Watch: Community spirit ample for family home in village

This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a green area near the village of Caherconlish

Reporter:

Leader reporter

GVM are delighted to bring to the market a very attractive and conveniently located three bedroom semi detached residence positioned on the periphery of this much sought after development and in close proximity to Caherconlish.

The very pleasant village enjoys an array of excellent amenities including a supermarket, post office, primary school, a state of the art community centre together with wonderful sporting facilities.

Limerick city is just 15 minutes drive with ease of access also to the University of Limerick and the Motorway.

No 2 enjoys bright spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and is an ideal for owner occupiers, retirees or investors.

Excellent general condition. Inspection is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 2 Ceol Na Habhann, Caherconlish
Description: Three bathroom, two bath semi-detached
Price: €210,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 087 2547717

