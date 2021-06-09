Limerick Property Watch: Marvelous family home that 'oozes location, location, location'

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this impressive family home located in one of Limerick's finest locations.

No. 64 Monaleen Heights is a bright, spacious and tastefully presented property in this exclusive enclave of modern detached houses nestling in a leafy, established and much sough after development .

This ideally located home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition.

This property is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy Golf Club, Newtown Recreation Park, Castletroy College, Primary Schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.

This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick’s most sought after areas.

A home that really oozes location, location, location. Large storage attic area ideal for possible office or workshop use.

Mature and very spacious site with excellent off street parking. Inspection of this exceptional home is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 64 Monaleen Heights, Monaleen, Castletroy

Description: Four bedroom, two bathroom detached home

Price: €525,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: Tom Crosse on 087 2547717