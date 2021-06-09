Limerick Property Watch: Marvelous family home that 'oozes location, location, location'

64 Monaleen Heights is ideally located near the University of Limerick and Plassey Technological Park
GVM are delighted to bring to the market this impressive family home located in one of Limerick's finest locations.
No. 64 Monaleen Heights is a bright, spacious and tastefully presented property in this exclusive enclave of modern detached houses nestling in a leafy, established and much sough after development .
This ideally located home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition.
This property is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy Golf Club, Newtown Recreation Park, Castletroy College, Primary Schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.
This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick’s most sought after areas.
A home that really oozes location, location, location. Large storage attic area ideal for possible office or workshop use.
Mature and very spacious site with excellent off street parking. Inspection of this exceptional home is very highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 64 Monaleen Heights, Monaleen, Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, two bathroom detached home
Price: €525,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 087 2547717
