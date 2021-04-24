Limerick property watch: Check out this heavenly home

Rooney’s are delighted to bring No 1 St. Joseph Terrace to the market.

This well maintained recently redecorated property consists of a beautiful bright entrance hall with tiled floor and feature wall wood panelling, two bright reception rooms, kitchen and WC on the ground floor.

The first floor consists of three bedrooms, two of which are doubles whilst the top floor has a very large room and bathroom. Overall area of approx. 123 square metres - 1328 square feet.

The property has maintained many original features such as original fireplaces, architrave, picture dado’s, doors and high ceilings & all coupled with modern conveniences resulting in a superb characterful period property.

Located in a popular residential area of Limerick City Centre, this superb period property is within an easy stroll to the heart of Limerick city, all local amenities and to the beautiful Peoples Park.

St. Joseph Street is within an easy stroll to a host of various amenities nearby including restaurants, schools, Mary I College and sporting and leisure facilities and to the centre of Limerick city.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Saint Joseph's Terrace, Saint Joseph Street, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, one bath, terrace home

Price: €230,000

Seller: Rooney’s Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney 061 413511