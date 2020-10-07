SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick Property Watch: Somewhere over the rainbow...
Number 1 Southville Gardens is in excellent condition throughout
Located in a superb residential area and on a private cul-de-sac residential avenue, No 1 Southville Gardens enjoys a host of various amenities nearby including restaurants, schools, Mary Immaculate College and sporting and leisure facilities.
It is also within a short stroll to the centre of Limerick City and the Crescent Shopping Centre. This turn key, newly renovated property consists of a beautiful bright entrance hall, 2 large bright reception rooms, recently fitted new modern kitchen, three bedrooms and bathrooms.
To the rear of the property there is a large garden and patio area. There is also a large garage & utility to the side giving ample storage and offering the potential for conversion (subject to P.P).
No 1 Southville Gardens is in excellent condition throughout having just been newly renovated with all new flooring, tiling, painting and kitchen. Coupled with an excellent location No 1 Southville Gardens makes for the perfect property.
Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Rainbow's End, 1 Southville Gardens, Limerick city
Description: Three bedroom, semi-detached house
Price: €270,000
Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413511
