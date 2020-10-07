Limerick Property Watch: Somewhere over the rainbow...

Located in a superb residential area and on a private cul-de-sac residential avenue, No 1 Southville Gardens enjoys a host of various amenities nearby including restaurants, schools, Mary Immaculate College and sporting and leisure facilities.

It is also within a short stroll to the centre of Limerick City and the Crescent Shopping Centre. This turn key, newly renovated property consists of a beautiful bright entrance hall, 2 large bright reception rooms, recently fitted new modern kitchen, three bedrooms and bathrooms.

To the rear of the property there is a large garden and patio area. There is also a large garage & utility to the side giving ample storage and offering the potential for conversion (subject to P.P).

No 1 Southville Gardens is in excellent condition throughout having just been newly renovated with all new flooring, tiling, painting and kitchen. Coupled with an excellent location No 1 Southville Gardens makes for the perfect property.

Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Rainbow's End, 1 Southville Gardens, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, semi-detached house

Price: €270,000

Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413511

