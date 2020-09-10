Limerick Property Watch: Take a shot on The Fairways

Number 69 The Fairways is a truly magnificent four bedroom detached residence maintained in superb condition throughout and situated in this exclusive and limited development of upmarket detached homes.

The property sits on a bright pleasant corner site in a quiet cul-de-sac with a good aspect and ideal for those in search of a quality home with bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation.

This wonderful location is unrivalled enjoying proximity to The University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Golf Club, excellent quality Primary and Secondary Schools and an array of wonderful sporting amenities including Monaleen GAA and Tennis Club, UL Bohs RFC and Aisling Annacotty FC. Inspection of this hugely attractive property is very highly recommended.

DIRECTIONS

Enter Eircode V94 T88 E in your mobile device. The Fairways development is located in the hub of Monaleen/Castletroy just a very short walk from all amenities. Easily accessible to all areas and the motorway.

FEATURES

* Modern and fully fitted kitchen with generous floor and eye level presses. Tiled flooring.

* Semi open plan to family room

* Utility fully plumbed.

* BER: C2

* Good off street parking

AT A GLANCE

Location: 69 The Fairways, Monaleen, Castletroy

Description: Four bedroom, detached house

Price: €385,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413522

