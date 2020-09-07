SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick Property Watch: A truly unique family residence with exquisite location
Walk to school: Scoil Spioraid Naoimh is just across the street from this home in Ballysheedy
REA Dooley Group are proud to present this five bedroom dormer residence with exquisite location to the market.
The property is situated across the road from Roxborough National School (Scoil Spioraid Naoimh) while less than five minute commute from the outskirts of Limerick City.
A rare opportunity to acquire a unique family residence on a large site with landscaped lawns to rear. Viewing a must.
Features
* Excellent and desirable location
* Five bedrooms
* Landscaped lawns
* Secure driveway
* Adjacent to primary school
AT A GLANCE
Location: Roxboro, Ballysheedy
Description: Five bedroom, detached house
Price: Price on Application
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: 061 385852
