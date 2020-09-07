Limerick Property Watch: A truly unique family residence with exquisite location

REA Dooley Group are proud to present this five bedroom dormer residence with exquisite location to the market.

The property is situated across the road from Roxborough National School (Scoil Spioraid Naoimh) while less than five minute commute from the outskirts of Limerick City.

A rare opportunity to acquire a unique family residence on a large site with landscaped lawns to rear. Viewing a must.

Features

* Excellent and desirable location

* Five bedrooms

* Landscaped lawns

* Secure driveway

* Adjacent to primary school

AT A GLANCE

Location: Roxboro, Ballysheedy

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: Price on Application

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: 061 385852