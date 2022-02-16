Search

16 Feb 2022

Limerick teacher critical of proposal to 'phase out' single-sex schools

Limerick teacher defends parental choice in move to end single sex schools

Mr Nelligan of Aontu

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

A LOCAL representative and teacher has labelled a recent Labour Party Bill as an attack on single sex schools and parental choice.

Aontú Representative for Limerick City East, Eric Nelligan has expressed 'deep concern' over a Bill which, if introduced in law, could see all single sex schools in the primary system phased out within 10 years, and Post-Primary within 15 years,

Mr Nelligan, himself a secondary school teacher at St Munchin's College, an all-male school, says the move is the latest in a series of efforts to attack single sex schools and remove them from Irish education.

“It is proposed that single sex schools would not receive government funding unless they alter their admission policy to make the school co-educational. Single sex schools are already significantly disadvantaged,” he said.

Limerick GAA secure funding for €500,000 training base in former city secondary school

No new single sex boys' or girls’ school has been opened in in Ireland over the past four decades and approximately 30% of secondary students attend single sex schools. The figure is less than 20% at primary level.

“Voluntary secondary schools do not receive the same level of supports that fully funded state schools do,” he said.

Mr Nelligan says he sees significant advantages to single sex education, with boys and girls responding better to different teaching styles.

“Figures show that students in single sex school achieve higher Leaving Cert points, have a significantly higher rate of progression to University education and lower rates of early school leaving.

“The current campaign to close schools will not prove to be popular”, concluded Mr Nelligan.

