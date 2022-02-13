Search

13 Feb 2022

Limerick meeting to discuss how to make streets safer

Limerick's Ailish Drake of the Irish Pedestrian Network will contribute to the meeting

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick branch of the Labour party will hold a meeting on how to ensure streets are designed with the safety of women and girls in mind.

The online meeting takes place at 7pm this Thursday night, and will feature Limerick architect Ailish Drake, alongside local councillor Elena Secas.

They will be joined by the Canadian feminist geographer Dr Leslie Kern, who in her book Feminist City, looks at how we can live differently, live better and live in a more just society – when cities are designed for women.

Celia Holman Lee has her say on new Garda uniform

She argues that designing spaces and places for men perpetuates social and economic inequalities, ignores gender, class, race, ability and delivers urban spaces that are largely hostile for women, for children, for older people, for people with disabilities and for ethnic minorities. 

The event will be facilitated by Anne Cronin, an active travel advocate and the chair of Labour Limerick.

Through the Limerick Cycling Campaign, she has advocated that the local authority employ a gender mainstreaming expert as part of their new multi-disciplinary, 25-person Active Travel Team. 

The event will be on Facebook live, on the Labour Limerick Facebook page at 7pm and people interested in the issue can post their questions for the panel (in advance or whilst the event is underway) on www.Facebook.com/labourlimerick or on twitter at @Labour_Limerick

