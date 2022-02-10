Search

10 Feb 2022

Taoiseach accused of being 'flippant' about transfer of tourist attraction popular with Limerick families

TD accuses Taoiseach of being 'flippant' when asked about lack of revenue for castle popular with Limerick families

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Deputy Michael McNamara that Clare County Council need to get on with the proposed takeover.

Cian Ó Broin

10 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

A TD has accused the Taoiseach of being "flippant" in response to a query about the takeover of a much-loved visitor attraction popular with Limerick families.

The response, which related to the takeover of several key Clare and one Limerick based visitor attraction, was issued by Micheál Martin in the Dáil, following a parliamentary question put to him by Clare’s Michael McNamara TD.

Deputy McNamara asked the Taoiseach for clarity on whether capital funding from central government would be forthcoming for the “Clare-based tourism assets” owned by the Shannon Group.

He stressed that Clare County Council has limited sources of revenue, mainly being local property tax and rates and that nobody would be thanking them if taxes were raised strictly to “put a roof on a castle.”

Last year, it was announced that Shannon Group would transfer ownership of Bunratty Castle to Clare County Council and King John’s Castle to Limerick City and County Council.

This formed part of a wider transfer of its tourism assets, which had been decimated by Covid-19 restrictions.

“I wish to raise the issue of Shannon Heritage Properties with the Taoiseach. I have raised it many times before,” said Deputy McNamara.

He said a “due diligence process” is now in place for Clare County Council to effectively take over the relevant properties. “Key to that is capital funding,” he added.

Council to invest €500k in new company which will operate major Limerick tourist attraction

After asking the Taoiseach whether he will undertake to provide the necessary funding, the Taoiseach asked if the council do in fact, want to take it (Bunratty Castle) over.

Confirming that they do wish to proceed with the takeover, Deputy McNamara received the response:

“So they should get on with it.”

Following the Dáil debate, Deputy McNamara released a statement in which he criticised Mr Martin.

"The future of key tourism sites in the Mid-West and those who rely on them for employment, either directly or indirectly, deserve more than the flippant attitude shown by the Taoiseach in the Dáil today."

