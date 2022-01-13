Search

13 Jan 2022

Clarity sought as elderly Limerick drivers seek to renew their licences

Limerick TD calls for urgency in renewal of driving licenses in Limerick

Willie O' Dea TD has called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to give an urgent update on the legislation around 70 to 75 year olds looking to renew their driving licences.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK Deputy is calling on a sense of urgency in the renewal of driving licences for senior citizens seeking medical certificates within the county.

The Fianna Fáil TD has called on the Minister for Transport to fast-track legislation that will increase the age limit for 70 to 75-year-olds who are renewing their drivers’ licences and need medical certificates as a matter of urgency.

The Deputy highlighted that at present, when you reach 70, in order to renew your driving licence, this is subject to “a certification of fitness to drive by a GP."

Following an agreement made on legislation to increase the age limit, there was an expectation that this would be delivered earlier this year.

He explained that the Road Safety Authority was reviewing the draft legislation and it was being sent on to parliamentary counsel.

However,  he added: “this deadline has not been met and I have therefore called on the Minister to give an urgent update on the situation to ease the feeling of uncertainty for those impacted.”

University of Limerick confirms departure of Chief Operating Officer

In response, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that he hopes that the new regulation will be in place by next month.

Deputy O’ Dea noted that he has been contacted by many people in Limerick who are waiting to renew their licence, with many withholding on renewing due to this technicality.

“I have asked for clarity on where they stand, and I will continue to be in contact with the department to have this issue resolved as soon as possible.

“It really is a case of getting this provision available as quickly as possible because it is a very practical and positive measure,” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media