Search

02 Dec 2021

Council to consider drone warning signage in Limerick

Council to consider drone warning signage in Limerick

Eyes in the sky: drones are causing concern

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is to consider erecting signage in parks and residential areas warning against the usage of drones.

At the monthly meeting, Independent councillor, Elisa O'Donovan, sought an update on the use of the devices in parks, public play areas and residential areas.

In technological terms, a drone is an unmanned aircraft, essentially a flying robot which can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously.

The advent of this technology has led to complaints, in some quarters, regarding public safety, their encroachment on private property, fears over noise pollution, and nuisance to other users of parks and residents.

In a written response, director of service, Nuala Gallagher, stressed European Union regulations govern the use of drones both in Ireland and across the continent.

"The Irish Aviation Authority also provides guidance for operating and flying drones in order to ensure public safety. The regulation allows registered operators and pilots to fly their drones across the EU. Registration as a drone operator is required if the drone used weighs over 250grammes or if it has a camera or sensor," she wrote.

She added those who stick within the limits do not need the IAA's permission to operate a drone. But those who wish to fly one outside the limits must apply for a specific operating permission.

"The council will consider the risks posed by the use of drones within public parks, public play areas and residential areas in terms of the legislation and the appropriate use of signage to mitigate these risks," she added.

Back in 2017, former councillor and now-retired Detective Garda Sean Lynch warned the increased use of drones in the State could prove a bad thing "if controlled by someone with sinister intention".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media