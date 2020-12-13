Celebrations underway in Limerick after hurlers' All Ireland victory

Celebrations are underway across Limerick after the county's senior hurlers claimed their second All Ireland title in three years at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

John Kiely's side completed the perfect season with an 11-point victory over Waterford in a behind-closed-doors final.

All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final

Full Time

Limerick: 0-30(30)

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has congratulated the team and wider panel in its success.

“2020 has been such a difficult year for many but it has been made that bit brighter thanks to the Limerick hurlers, and winning the final today, is an unbelievable Christmas present. What a great way to finish the year on such a positive note. The team performed with such determination and skill in the match and their self-belief and grace under pressure shone through," he said.

"They showed their true colours and the pride they have in the green of Limerick. On behalf of the people of Limerick, I would like to thank them for brightening up our Autumn and Winter with this amazing All-Ireland journey. They have given us something to talk about and support other than Covid-19. It is not just the win that fills us with pride, it is the manner in which the team and management conduct themselves on and off the pitch," he.

While Limerick captain Declan Hannon was presented with the Liam MacCarthy cup at the Croke Park, it will not be returning to Limerick until early next year when a safe homecoming can take place.

“While I would like nothing more than to host a homecoming this year, it is not possible and instead I ask supporters to show their appreciation to the team on social media. The absence of a homecoming doesn’t lessen the support and respect that we have for the Limerick hurling team and management. We will celebrate the team’s fantastic achievements in 2021 when it is safe to do so," said Mayor Collins who is appealing to supporters to celebrate in a safe way and in compliance with public health guidelines.

Separately, the Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has said that Limerick’s All-Ireland final win is a tribute to resilience, unity and focus.

Congratulating John Kiely and his team on their victory over Waterford, Bishop Leahy said that the tone of both management and players in victory reflects all that’s good when people come together in a common purpose.

“This has been such a hard year for everyone but to have a group like this Limerick team and management putting so much time and effort into something that would not alone give joy to them but to so many others has been a gift to us all this year. They have entertained us but also in an extremely difficult year for everyone, a year of incredible disconnect, they have brought Limerick people across the county and across the world together. They gave them something to cheer, something to distract from the challenges of Covid."

Bishop Leahy said he was also struck by the example of players and management off as well as on the pitch. “We can all marvel at their skill on the pitch but how they carried themselves in victory was even more striking. Whether Declan Hannon’s speech or John Kiely’s interview, they brought it all back to basics, reaching out to fans who could not be there, referencing their families, loved ones back at home, those who passed away this year, referencing Milford Hospice and, indeed, thanking frontline staff for their efforts on everyone’s behalf."

