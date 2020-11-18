Limerick voters urged to check the register as deadline approaches for inclusion

Members of the public are being advised the deadline for inclusion in the Register of Electors for 2021/2022 is approaching.

Limerick City and County Council has published the Draft Register of Electors and it can now be accessed online. at checktheregister.ie.

For those who are on the register but who wish to change their details, they must notify the local authority by Wednesday, November 25.

"if you are registering for the first time or your information on the Draft Register is incorrect, please complete the RFA1 form available here and return it by post or by email to registerofelectors@limerick.ie

While every resident is entitled to be registered, the Registration Authority, which for Limerick is Limerick City and County Council, needs to know a person’s citizenship to determine at which election a person may vote.

Irish citizens: May vote at every election and referendum

British citizens: May vote at Dáil and Local Elections only

EU citizens: May vote at European and Local Elections only

Non-EU citizens: May vote at Local Elections only

While no elections are currently scheduled to take place in Limerick, a number of referenda may take place next year (depending on Covid-19) along with the first election of a directly-elected mayor.

More information on the Draft Register of Electors is available here or you can telephone Limerick City and County Council on (061) 557280.