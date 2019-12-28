€16m for Limerick roads in 2020 announces minister

MINISTER Patrick O’Donovan has announced that €15,755,901 in roads funding has been allocated for Limerick in 2020.

“I am delighted to confirm that Limerick is to benefit from €15,755,901 in funding for maintaining and upgrading our roads network. The funding has been made available to Limerick City and County Council as a result of funding secured in Budget 2020,” said Minister O’Donovan

The allocation, confirmed by TII, includes €6 million funding for M20 Limerick to Cork Road (€3 million), Foynes Limerick (€2 million), Abbeyfeale Relief Road (€500,000) and Newcastle West Relief Road (€500,000).

“These are major pieces of infrastructure that will bring major improvements to our road network here in County Limerick and is further sign of the Government’s commitment to balanced regional development,” said Minister O’Donovan.