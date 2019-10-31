REVEALED: How much each candidate spent on the Limerick local elections

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

REVEALED: How much each candidate spent on the Limerick local elections

A TOTAL of €280,891.35 was spent by 92 candidates for this year's local elections in Limerick.

We have compiled the biggest—and the lowest—spenders on this year's elections. 

Candidates are not reimbursed for their election expenses. 

Fourteen of the top 40 spenders were unsuccessful in their campaign to get elected. 

SPLASH OUT: Councillors spend over €280,000 on their campaigns to secure council seat

Cllr Francis Foley, who was the lowest spender among the 40 newly-elected councillors, had the 18th lowest budget. 

He, like four other councillors, did not spend any resources on election posters. 

Around a quarter of councillors spent at least in the region of €1,000 on advertising alone. 

CANDIDATE EXPENDITURE POLITICAL PARTY  RESULT
Gerald Mitchell  €8,072.63 Fine Gael  ELECTED
Jerry O'Dea €7,907.27 Fianna Fail  ELECTED 
Tom Ruddle €6,671.89 Fine Gael ELECTED
Emmett O'Brien  €6,546.09 Independent ELECTED
Dan McSweeney €6,539.07 Fine Gael ELECTED
Kevin Kiely €6,505.61 Independent NOT ELECTED
Gregory Conway €5,790.99 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Denis McCarthy €5.673.71 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Olivia O'Sullivan  €5,646.53 Fine Gael ELECTED
Joe Pond €5.570.00 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Seamus Browne €5,461.00 Sinn Fein NOT ELECTED
Bridie Collins €5,307.00 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Adam Teskey €5,194.16 Fine Gael ELECTED
Martin Ryan €5,184.43 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Anne Cronin  €5,021.26 Labour Party NOT ELECTED
John Egan  €5,009.42 Fine Gael ELECTED
Liam Galvin €4,976.37 Fine Gael ELECTED
Noreen Stokes €4,972.35 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Marian Hurley €4,953.05 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Elenora Hogan €4,921.25 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Fergus Kilcoyne €4.882.50 Independent ELECTED
Jim Hickey €4.694.98 Sinn Fein NOT ELECTED
Leo Walsh €4,571.30 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Stephen Keary €4,555.02 Fine Gael ELECTED
Eddie Ryan €4,480.91 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Conor Sheehan €4,442.81 Labour Party ELECTED
John Sheehan €4.417.71 Fine Gael ELECTED
Sarah Kiely €4.238.28 Fine Gael ELECTED
James Collins €4.311.00 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Elisa O'Donovan €4,167.85 Social Democrats ELECTED
Richard O'Donoghue €3,950.00 Independent ELECTED
Mark Carey €3,794.94 Independent NOT ELECTED
Kevin Sheahan €3,700.00 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Daniel Butler €3,664.56 Fine Gael ELECTED
Brigid Teefy €3,493.70 Independent ELECTED
Michael Murphy €3,459.71 Fine Gael ELECTED
Frankie Daly €3,425.40 Independent ELECTED
Trina O'Dea €3,422.70 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Mary Cahillane €3,405.59 Solidarity-PBP NOT ELECTED
Kieran O'Hanlon €3,300.00 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Seonaidh Ni Shiomoin €3,290.34 Solidarity-PBP NOT ELECTED
Brian O'Connor  €3.281.42 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
Joe Leddin €3,213.50 Labour Party ELECTED
Brian Leddin €3,180.55 Green Party ELECTED
Abul Kalam Azad Talukder €3,137.44 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Eleanor McSherry €3,117.16 Fine Gael NOT ELECTED
John O'Gorman €3.110.00 Independent NOT ELECTED
Breandan Anroi MacGabhann €3,072.56 Green Party NOT ELECTED
Sean Lynch €3,000.00 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Seighin O Ceallaigh €2,862.50 Sinn Fein NOT ELECTED
Paul Keller €2,788.21 Solidarity-PBP NOT ELECTED
PJ Carey €2,716.00 Independent ELECTED
Michael Donegan €2,403.32 Fianna Fail ELECTED
John Nugent €2,319.91 Sinn Fein NOT ELECTED
Malachy McCreesh €2,209.75 Sinn Fein NOT ELECTED
Sean Hartigam €2,179.60 Green Party ELECTED
Jerome Scanlan €2,179.55 Fine Gael ELECTED
Sharon Benson €2,114.77 Sinn Fein ELECTED
Elena Secas €2,091.75 Labour Party ELECTED
Michael Sheahan €2,091.62 Fine Gael ELECTED
Catherine Slattery €1,915.27 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Sunnymartin Duruagwu €1,765.40 Independent NOT ELECTED
Maeve O'Donnell €1,736.86 Aontu NOT ELECTED
Kieran Walsh €1,730.02 Social Democrats NOT ELECTED
John Costelloe €1,713.25 Sinn Fein ELECTED
John Dalton €1,690.00 Renua NOT ELECTED
Michael Collins €1,578.40 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Joseph Meaghar €1,578.00 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Sarah Jane Hennelly €1,577.83 Social Democrats NOT ELECTED
Conor O'Donoghue €1,569.00 Aontu NOT ELECTED
Cathal McCarthy €1,393.99 Independent NOT ELECTED
Christy McCarthy €1,310.48 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Pat O'Neill €1,171.38 Fianna Fail NOT ELECTED
Francis Foley €1,140.00 Fianna Fail ELECTED
Shane Hogan €1,094.00 Aontu NOT ELECTED
Michael Ryan €1,050.00 Aontu NOT ELECTED 
Christy Kelly €1,030.00 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Jim Long €1,015.00 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Dean Quinn €820.00 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Julian Fitzgibbon €736.70 Aontu NOT ELECTED 
Sean O'Mahony €680.00 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Theresa Storey €550.46 Green Party NOT ELECTED 
Ruth Clarke €474.20 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Derek Mulcahy €397.25 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Des Hayes €281.25 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Diarmuid Ryan €160.51 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Mark Keogh €60.00 Direct Democracy Ireland NOT ELECTED 
John Loftus €0.00 Independent NOT ELECTED 
Noel Hannon DID NOT DECLARE Independent NOT ELECTED 
Trevor McCarthy DID NOT DECLARE Social Democrats NOT ELECTED 
Jamie Morrissey DID NOT DECLARE Independent NOT ELECTED 
Mike Putt DID NOT DECLARE Direct Democracy Ireland NOT ELECTED 