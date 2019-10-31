REVEALED: How much each candidate spent on the Limerick local elections

A TOTAL of €280,891.35 was spent by 92 candidates for this year's local elections in Limerick.

We have compiled the biggest—and the lowest—spenders on this year's elections.

Candidates are not reimbursed for their election expenses.

Fourteen of the top 40 spenders were unsuccessful in their campaign to get elected.

Cllr Francis Foley, who was the lowest spender among the 40 newly-elected councillors, had the 18th lowest budget.

He, like four other councillors, did not spend any resources on election posters.

Around a quarter of councillors spent at least in the region of €1,000 on advertising alone.