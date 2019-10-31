REVEALED: How much each candidate spent on the Limerick local elections
A TOTAL of €280,891.35 was spent by 92 candidates for this year's local elections in Limerick.
We have compiled the biggest—and the lowest—spenders on this year's elections.
Candidates are not reimbursed for their election expenses.
Fourteen of the top 40 spenders were unsuccessful in their campaign to get elected.
Cllr Francis Foley, who was the lowest spender among the 40 newly-elected councillors, had the 18th lowest budget.
He, like four other councillors, did not spend any resources on election posters.
Around a quarter of councillors spent at least in the region of €1,000 on advertising alone.
|CANDIDATE
|EXPENDITURE
|POLITICAL PARTY
|RESULT
|Gerald Mitchell
|€8,072.63
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Jerry O'Dea
|€7,907.27
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Tom Ruddle
|€6,671.89
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Emmett O'Brien
|€6,546.09
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Dan McSweeney
|€6,539.07
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Kevin Kiely
|€6,505.61
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Gregory Conway
|€5,790.99
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Denis McCarthy
|€5.673.71
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Olivia O'Sullivan
|€5,646.53
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Joe Pond
|€5.570.00
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Seamus Browne
|€5,461.00
|Sinn Fein
|NOT ELECTED
|Bridie Collins
|€5,307.00
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Adam Teskey
|€5,194.16
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Martin Ryan
|€5,184.43
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Anne Cronin
|€5,021.26
|Labour Party
|NOT ELECTED
|John Egan
|€5,009.42
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Liam Galvin
|€4,976.37
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Noreen Stokes
|€4,972.35
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Marian Hurley
|€4,953.05
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Elenora Hogan
|€4,921.25
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Fergus Kilcoyne
|€4.882.50
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Jim Hickey
|€4.694.98
|Sinn Fein
|NOT ELECTED
|Leo Walsh
|€4,571.30
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Stephen Keary
|€4,555.02
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Eddie Ryan
|€4,480.91
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Conor Sheehan
|€4,442.81
|Labour Party
|ELECTED
|John Sheehan
|€4.417.71
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Sarah Kiely
|€4.238.28
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|James Collins
|€4.311.00
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Elisa O'Donovan
|€4,167.85
|Social Democrats
|ELECTED
|Richard O'Donoghue
|€3,950.00
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Mark Carey
|€3,794.94
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Kevin Sheahan
|€3,700.00
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Daniel Butler
|€3,664.56
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Brigid Teefy
|€3,493.70
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Michael Murphy
|€3,459.71
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Frankie Daly
|€3,425.40
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Trina O'Dea
|€3,422.70
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Mary Cahillane
|€3,405.59
|Solidarity-PBP
|NOT ELECTED
|Kieran O'Hanlon
|€3,300.00
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Seonaidh Ni Shiomoin
|€3,290.34
|Solidarity-PBP
|NOT ELECTED
|Brian O'Connor
|€3.281.42
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|Joe Leddin
|€3,213.50
|Labour Party
|ELECTED
|Brian Leddin
|€3,180.55
|Green Party
|ELECTED
|Abul Kalam Azad Talukder
|€3,137.44
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Eleanor McSherry
|€3,117.16
|Fine Gael
|NOT ELECTED
|John O'Gorman
|€3.110.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Breandan Anroi MacGabhann
|€3,072.56
|Green Party
|NOT ELECTED
|Sean Lynch
|€3,000.00
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Seighin O Ceallaigh
|€2,862.50
|Sinn Fein
|NOT ELECTED
|Paul Keller
|€2,788.21
|Solidarity-PBP
|NOT ELECTED
|PJ Carey
|€2,716.00
|Independent
|ELECTED
|Michael Donegan
|€2,403.32
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|John Nugent
|€2,319.91
|Sinn Fein
|NOT ELECTED
|Malachy McCreesh
|€2,209.75
|Sinn Fein
|NOT ELECTED
|Sean Hartigam
|€2,179.60
|Green Party
|ELECTED
|Jerome Scanlan
|€2,179.55
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Sharon Benson
|€2,114.77
|Sinn Fein
|ELECTED
|Elena Secas
|€2,091.75
|Labour Party
|ELECTED
|Michael Sheahan
|€2,091.62
|Fine Gael
|ELECTED
|Catherine Slattery
|€1,915.27
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Sunnymartin Duruagwu
|€1,765.40
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Maeve O'Donnell
|€1,736.86
|Aontu
|NOT ELECTED
|Kieran Walsh
|€1,730.02
|Social Democrats
|NOT ELECTED
|John Costelloe
|€1,713.25
|Sinn Fein
|ELECTED
|John Dalton
|€1,690.00
|Renua
|NOT ELECTED
|Michael Collins
|€1,578.40
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Joseph Meaghar
|€1,578.00
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Sarah Jane Hennelly
|€1,577.83
|Social Democrats
|NOT ELECTED
|Conor O'Donoghue
|€1,569.00
|Aontu
|NOT ELECTED
|Cathal McCarthy
|€1,393.99
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Christy McCarthy
|€1,310.48
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Pat O'Neill
|€1,171.38
|Fianna Fail
|NOT ELECTED
|Francis Foley
|€1,140.00
|Fianna Fail
|ELECTED
|Shane Hogan
|€1,094.00
|Aontu
|NOT ELECTED
|Michael Ryan
|€1,050.00
|Aontu
|NOT ELECTED
|Christy Kelly
|€1,030.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Jim Long
|€1,015.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Dean Quinn
|€820.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Julian Fitzgibbon
|€736.70
|Aontu
|NOT ELECTED
|Sean O'Mahony
|€680.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Theresa Storey
|€550.46
|Green Party
|NOT ELECTED
|Ruth Clarke
|€474.20
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Derek Mulcahy
|€397.25
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Des Hayes
|€281.25
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Diarmuid Ryan
|€160.51
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Mark Keogh
|€60.00
|Direct Democracy Ireland
|NOT ELECTED
|John Loftus
|€0.00
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Noel Hannon
|DID NOT DECLARE
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Trevor McCarthy
|DID NOT DECLARE
|Social Democrats
|NOT ELECTED
|Jamie Morrissey
|DID NOT DECLARE
|Independent
|NOT ELECTED
|Mike Putt
|DID NOT DECLARE
|Direct Democracy Ireland
|NOT ELECTED
