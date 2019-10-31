Candidates splash out €280,000 for Limerick council seats

CANDIDATES vying for seats in the newly-formed Limerick City and County Council spent more than €280,000 during their campaigns to sway voters in their areas this year, the Leader can reveal.

The council released more than 450 pages’ worth of donations and expenditures declared by 92 city and county candidates who contested the local elections this May, totalling €280,891.35.

Forty councillors were elected across six electoral divisions on May 26 and May 27, all of whom spent a total of €158,199.43 on their successful campaigns.

Fine Gael’s Gerald Mitchell, representing the Cappamore-Kilmallock district, was the biggest spender of all 92 candidates, spending €8,072.63 on his campaign, €6,000 of which came from his own pocket.

Cllr Jerry O’Dea spent €7,907.27, which was the most out of all his Fianna Fail counterparts, and was the second biggest spender during the campaign trail. His declaration states that 100% of his expenditure was his own money, meaning he was the biggest spender when it came to personal resources.

Newcastle West’s Cllr Tom Ruddle, of Fine Gael, was the third biggest investor and spent the most out of all newly-elected councillors, with a €6,671.89 campaign bill.

Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien, representing Adare-Rathkeale, also used 100% of his own resources, and was fourth on the expenditure charts with a €6,546.09 budget, €7 more than the council’s youngest member Dan McSweeney, of Fine Gael.

A large proportion of candidates’ budget was pumped into advertising and posters. Cllr Jerry O’Dea spent €2,500 each on print advertising with the Leader and the Limerick Post, €350 on visual signs and €200 on bus shelters.

Other major print advertising expenditure included €3,187 (including Facebook) by Cllr Martin Ryan, €3,092.41 by Cllr Emmett O’Brien, €2,415.32 (including social media) by Cllr Olivia O’Sullivan, €2,357 by Cllr Bridie Collins, and €1,781 by Sarah Kiely.

Cllr Dan McSweeney spent €676.50 with the Leader, €1,308 with the Post, and additional €550.14 on “press advertising”. Cllr Elisa O’Donovan spent €1,148 with the Post and €676.50 with the Leader, according to statements.

Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan and Labour councillor Elena Secas did not pump any of their resources into any form of advertising.

Cllr Francis Foley, Fianna Fail, was the lowest spender of all successful candidates with a €1,140 budget. He was one of five councillors who did not spend money on posters. The other four were Cllr Michael Collins, Cllr Emmett O’Brien, Cllr Richard O’Donoghue and Cllr Jerome Scanlan.

A number of candidates embraced the digital era, with a total spend of €2,654.52 on social media sponsorship by successful candidates.A large majority of the social media sponsorship was via Facebook and Google. Businessman Mark Carey, who ran as an Independent in the City West district, spent €1,107.41 on Facebook and Instagram sponsorship.

Both councillors Sharon Benson and John Costelloe spent €29 on hand-written letters from Maurice Quinlivan TD.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Galvin spent €1,409.58 on key rings for his campaign, out of his total €4,976.37 spend. Four candidates failed to declare their election expenses. They were the Social Democrats’ Trevor McCarthy, Direct Democracy Ireland’s Mike Putt, Independent Noel Hannan and Independent Jamie Morrissey. While candidates are not reimbursed for their expenses, their deposit is returned if they exceed one-third of the quota. And while there is no audit of councillors’ election expenses, there are strict expenditure limits on the amount of money a candidate can spend. The limit is from €9,750 to €13,000 depending on population.