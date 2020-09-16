Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners celebrating 10 years supporting forest owners.

Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners was formed as a producer group for private forest owners in 2010 and is now celebrating 10 years of giving service to forest owners throughout Limerick and Tipperary.

LTWO is a voluntary forest owner group trying to create a tradition of forestry amongst forest owners.

The main objective of the group is to maximise returns to forest owners through good forest management. This is done by organising forestry demonstration days, sawmill tours along with peer to peer learning from forest owner to forest owner.

LTWO also provide representation for forest owners at governmental level having highlighted issues to the government on Ash dieback, felling licence delays, carbon sequesteration and other issues.

LTWO also encourages and facilitates smaller neighbouring forest owners to cluster up for operations.

LTWO were instrumental in establishing the Knowledge Transfer Scheme (KTG) for forestry and were successful in completing a pilot project for the Forest Service in 2017 which than became a national scheme, to date LTWO have completed 11 KTG groups across Limerick and Tipperary getting basic but vital knowledge into 220 forest owners.

What is the KTG program???

Similar to Beef and Dairy discussion groups Forest owners are eligible to attend paid Forest discussion groups (funded by the DAFM).

The program consists of attending seven meetings in the evening facilitated by a forester with a mix of indoor, outdoor (and possible zoom style meetings for 2020) being held in 2020 all current covid restrictions will apply (eg facemasks, hand sanitiser etc). If you are not in a position to attend yourself you can send a nominee and you will receive €70 per meeting attended, with a total reimbursement of €490.

Space are still available for the 2020 KTG program with LTWO please register your interest by texting 0876561864

If you are interested in finding out more about improving your forestry management skills, please attend our evening seminars, events and field days.

Please register with us by text 0876561864