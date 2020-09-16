Never be stuck again - Newbridge Sales & Spares is here to help you

Newbridge Sales and Spares located on the Foynes Road, Rathkeale, County Limerick supplies Agricultural Contractors, Farmers, Engineering, Factories, Quarries & DIY.

They stock parts, tools and equipment from top brands such as Shell, Lucas, Fleetguard, Metabo, Jefferson, Cashels, CNH & many more.

You will find hundreds of different types of equipment, individual parts and accessories to assist farmers, agricultural contractors, manufacturers, engineering shops, builders and others at Newbridge Sales & Spares.

They sell products in all the major tool categories including automotive, DIY, gardening, construction, engineering and more. With highly trained sales staff and a full parts range they provide the complete range of tools and equipment to cover all your needs from the top international brands.

Newbridge Sales & Spares have gained an enviable reputation for providing reliable and quality products throughout the Munster area and pride themselves on supplying a prompt, reliable and helpful service to customers at all times.

The team at Newbridge Sales and Spares are confident that the quality of the equipment and standard of service is second to none. With longstanding experience supporting the agricultural industry, they should be your first call for agricultural parts, oils, spares and accessories.

You can now also shop safely and securely online at newbridgesales.com where you will find a huge range of products conveniently broken down by category to make finding what you are looking for easier and hassle free.

To make an enquiry by phone contact 069-64099 or alternatively Email: info@new bridgesales.com. Newbridge Sales and Spares, Ardlaman, Rathkeale V94 ND98

Website: newbridgesales.com or Facebook.com/Limerickspares/