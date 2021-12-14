Search

14 Dec 2021

Completion date confirmed for multi-million euro social housing development in Limerick

New Limerick social housing development gets completion date

Seventeen units are being built at Gough Place, on Rosbrien Road, near the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick city.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

SEVENTEEN social housing units set for completion next year are under construction in a prime location in Limerick.

The development, at Gough Place, Rosbrien Road, in Limerick city will comprise of five houses, six apartments and six duplexes, all with their own door access and front gardens.

Limerick City and County Council, having commissioned the project valued at €6.5m, has confirmed that “construction of the homes is well underway” on site with “blockwork at second lift.”

Having received planning permission in January 2019, the project involves some reorganising of external space to the rear of Our Lady of Lourdes Community Centre to ensure that no reduction in facilities occurs.

Popular Limerick bar up for auction

This reorganisation includes a realigning of the existing Astro-turf pitch to FAI-approved dimensions, as well moving the new Creche Garden and Community Garden in the area.

An imitation of Limerick’s Georgian architecture is also at play here, with a restrained scheme of brick walls, metal windows and slate roofs into “well-proportioned elevations.”

A Council spokesperson has told the Limerick Leader that an expected completion date for the seventeen homes has been set for September 2022.

Commenting on the new development, which could potentially provide 17 new “forever homes” for Limerick families, Mayor Daniel Butler said: “This is a really exciting new development in the area given its location. There is a huge amount of interest in it. I predict it to be a huge success and much needed."

He acknowledged the benefit for families growing up in the area, with access to nearby schools and sporting facilities.

He added: “It’s quality housing that’s sustainable, in terms of transport links and access to the city centre. It’s an amazing location and there isn’t many like it left. Hopefully it will reach its full potential.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media