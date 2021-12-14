Completion date confirmed for multi-million euro social housing development in Limerick

SEVENTEEN social housing units set for completion next year are under construction in a prime location in Limerick.

The development, at Gough Place, Rosbrien Road, in Limerick city will comprise of five houses, six apartments and six duplexes, all with their own door access and front gardens.

Limerick City and County Council, having commissioned the project valued at €6.5m, has confirmed that “construction of the homes is well underway” on site with “blockwork at second lift.”

Having received planning permission in January 2019, the project involves some reorganising of external space to the rear of Our Lady of Lourdes Community Centre to ensure that no reduction in facilities occurs.

This reorganisation includes a realigning of the existing Astro-turf pitch to FAI-approved dimensions, as well moving the new Creche Garden and Community Garden in the area.

An imitation of Limerick’s Georgian architecture is also at play here, with a restrained scheme of brick walls, metal windows and slate roofs into “well-proportioned elevations.”

A Council spokesperson has told the Limerick Leader that an expected completion date for the seventeen homes has been set for September 2022.

Commenting on the new development, which could potentially provide 17 new “forever homes” for Limerick families, Mayor Daniel Butler said: “This is a really exciting new development in the area given its location. There is a huge amount of interest in it. I predict it to be a huge success and much needed."

He acknowledged the benefit for families growing up in the area, with access to nearby schools and sporting facilities.

He added: “It’s quality housing that’s sustainable, in terms of transport links and access to the city centre. It’s an amazing location and there isn’t many like it left. Hopefully it will reach its full potential.”