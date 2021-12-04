Additional posts confirmed to bolster Limerick council's housing delivery team

THE Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has approved the creation of six new posts within Limerick City and County Council’s housing delivery team.

The new roles, when filled, will assist the local authority in delivering its social housing targets.

Housing for All, the Government’s new housing plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of local authorities across the country to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts, announced for Limerick City and County Council, include both technical and administrative positions.

“Housing for All is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year,” Minister O’ Brien said.

He added: “Under Housing for All, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes (nationally) by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.”

Capacity limitations, he explained, were identified by the Housing Department, while working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office and the County and City Management Association.

“With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that Limerick City and County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required,” concluded this minister.

It's understood the recruitment process for the new roles will begin shortly.