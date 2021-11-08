Search

08/11/2021

Council moves ahead with plan to open up laneway in Limerick town

Council moves ahead with plan to open up laneway in Limerick town

Brewery Lane connects Maiden Street, Newcastle West with Market Yard | PICTURE: Google Streetview

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is to proceed with plans to designate Brewery Lane in Newcastle West a public road.

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the change last week but local business people who raised concerns about the move will be contacted by council officials in a bid to allay their fears. 

Running for just over 86 metres, Brewery Lane connects Maiden Street to Market Yard and was regarded as a traditional  short-cut between the two going back decades. But in recent years, the pedestrian lane was closed at both ends, leading to complaints to local councillors. 

When councillors asked the council to step in, it emerged the council had no legal right of way over the lane. 

Early last year, the council took the first steps towards taking the lane in charge and advertised its intention to declare  it a public road and invited submissions from the public.  

A total of five submissions were made during the public consultation period. 

Four submissions supported the re-opening of the lane to the public in principle but clearly indicated they wanted the lane closed at night to ensure there would be no anti-social behavior. There was one outright objection  “due to security concerns, anti-social behavior and health and safety concerns”. 

The council stated at the time that it wished to proceed with the “declaration of a public road at Brewery Lane without restrictions.” But it was agreed that those who had expressed reservations would be approached for further discussion. 

The matter was raised again last week when councillors supported the proposal but agreed that further talks should take place. 

Traffic held up as youths fight on Limerick street

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media