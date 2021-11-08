Council moves ahead with plan to open up laneway in Limerick town

LIMERICK City and County Council is to proceed with plans to designate Brewery Lane in Newcastle West a public road.

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the change last week but local business people who raised concerns about the move will be contacted by council officials in a bid to allay their fears.

Running for just over 86 metres, Brewery Lane connects Maiden Street to Market Yard and was regarded as a traditional short-cut between the two going back decades. But in recent years, the pedestrian lane was closed at both ends, leading to complaints to local councillors.

When councillors asked the council to step in, it emerged the council had no legal right of way over the lane.

Early last year, the council took the first steps towards taking the lane in charge and advertised its intention to declare it a public road and invited submissions from the public.

A total of five submissions were made during the public consultation period.

Four submissions supported the re-opening of the lane to the public in principle but clearly indicated they wanted the lane closed at night to ensure there would be no anti-social behavior. There was one outright objection “due to security concerns, anti-social behavior and health and safety concerns”.

The council stated at the time that it wished to proceed with the “declaration of a public road at Brewery Lane without restrictions.” But it was agreed that those who had expressed reservations would be approached for further discussion.

The matter was raised again last week when councillors supported the proposal but agreed that further talks should take place.