Permission sought for 'grid connection' to Limerick solar farm

The development is required to connect the solar farm to the national grid
THE operators of a solar farm in East Limerick are seeking permission for the development of a 'grid connection".
Tuogh Solar Farm Limited is proposing to construct nearly 800metres of cabling which will enable it to connect the previously-approved solar farm to the existing 38KV electricity substation at Cappamore.
According to planning documents lodged recently, 555 metres of the proposed cabling will be overground supported by timber poles. If approved, a further 233 metres of cabling will be laid in underground ducting.
A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared and submitted to the local authority as part of the planning process.
Located on a 31.2 acre site, the development of the solar farm in the townlands of Turagh and Tuogh, near Cappamore village was approved by planners in 2017.
Submissions on proposed grid connection must be made by the end of next month and a decision on the application is expected before to be made by end the year.
