Plans lodged for 89 new homes in Limerick

Cllr Sean Hartigan has welcomed the proposed development, but bemoaned the loss of trees

A PLANNING application has been submitted for 89 new homes in Annacotty, which will represent the final piece of a 600-house development.

Osprey Construction is seeking permission from Limerick City and County Council for the development at Newtown, near Castletroy College.

The final part of the development will comprise of nine detached homes, 36 semi-detached homes, 20 terraced homes, and 24 duplex units.

On top of this, existing farm buildings will be demolished, while there will be additional parallel parking put in place along the Castletroy College Road.

The estate will be accessed through a new entrance on this thoroughfare.

Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan has welcomed the development, but admitted he regretted the fact that a number of trees had to be felled to make way for it.

“Housing is very welcome and badly needed. Most of them are individual units and not high-rise so they are in keeping with what is in the local area.

“It is an awful disaster they are being built in the area where the trees were removed,” he said.

Cllr Hartigan explained that in the local development plan he secured an amendment stipulating trees should only be removed as part of the planning process.

“It should help prevent something like this happening in future,” said the City East councillor, who lives in nearby Lisnagry.

​ ​The site still contains a large mature old oak tree in there, and he said he hopes it will not be damaged in any way.

“I’d also hope they’d put in sufficient green space and play space for kids in the area. It'll be a nice place to live, with lots of facilities nearby,” he added.

Osprey Construction has a number of other planning applications in the city.

It’s anticipated that a decision will be made on this development, the week commencing Monday, August 23.

