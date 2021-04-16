IDA secures permission for €11m Limerick project

PLANNING permission has been granted to IDA Ireland for an €11m advanced manufacturing building at Raheen Industrial Estate.

A detailed design and procurement process is currently underway and it's expected construction of the 3,500 square-metre facility will begin later this year.

The IDA says when the completed, the new two-storey building, will address the need for light industrial space in the industrial estate.

Welcoming the granting of planning permission, Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell said it's a positive development.

"The IDA have been involved in bringing many industries and jobs to Limerick and the Mid-West area over many years. These Foreign Direct Investments have made a major contribution to the creation of much needed jobs and economic development here. I commend the work by the IDA in ensuring vital building infrastructure like this new advanced building in Raheen Business Park is on stream to accommodate new FDI’s as well as the expansion of existing ones."

The three-acre greenfield site is located at Pearse Road in Raheen Business Park and is close to several other industrial and commercial units.