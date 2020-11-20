Limerick council serves 100th Compulsary Purchase Order in campaign to tackle dereliction

Limerick City and County Council has served its 100th Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) since a new unit to tackle derelict and vacant sites was set up two years ago.

The 100th CPO relates to a multi storey structure on Ellen Street close to the Milk Market in the city centre. The building has derelict for a number of years.

The milestone marks a significant intensification of work by the Council in recent weeks with the serving of orders on properties in Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff and Rathkeale.

In addition to the Ellen Street property, the latest tranche of CPOs includes:

A mid-terrace property in Main Street, Ardagh

Two commercial units in Main Street, Ardagh

Two residential properties in Main Street, Bruff

An unfinished housing estate in Rathkeale

The objective of the CPOs is to tackle dereliction will allow our towns and villages to be renewed and much needed affordable homes for people.

Many of the CPOs already completed have been sold or are up for sale allowing for the rejuvenation of towns, villages and areas in the city to begin.

This Ellen Street property is one of a trio of prominent derelict sites in the city centre that have been earmarked by the Council in the past 12 months.

Last November the Council was granted consent by An Bord Pleanála for the compulsory acquisition of 34-41 Catherine Street (opposite HSE Offices).

However, the owners of the property have challenged the decision of An Bord Pleanala by way of a judicial review. The case is being contested by An Bord Pleanála and a ruling is awaited.

The Council was also granted consent by An Bord Pleanála, in November 2019, for the compulsory acquisition of 43-45 (and the basement of No. 46), Cecil Street, Limerick. The building was once home to a popular nightclub.

The owner of the property has challenged the decision of the Council to proceed to compulsory acquire the property. The Council has confirmed that it is fully contesting these judicial review proceedings in the High Court.

A full list of sites currently on the Derelict Sites Register can be accessed here.