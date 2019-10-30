What we think: 'Two massive projects a big boost for Limerick city'

WITH SO many stories of doom and gloom in the past week, it was great to see the weekend Limerick Leader reveal two really positive stories for Limerick city.

The first is the news that a 50 hectare site (over 120 acres of land) near Colbert Station is to be turned into a new urban district, which will help bring more life back to the city centre.

This is being driven by the Land Development Agency, chaired by Limerick’s John Moran. The LDA is a commercial State-sponsored body with a remit to use State land for better use where appropriate with a focus on provision of new homes.

A huge consultation process will now begin for this district which will include a mix of social and private houses.

And more immediate is news that aN application is to be lodged in the coming days for a multi-million euro new office complex at Bishop's Quay, by Kirkland Developments headed by Rudi Butler.

This is a revised plan with seven storeys of office block and 44 luxury living spaces. They hope to start in February, all going well.