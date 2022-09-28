In Pictures: An afternoon at Gortatlea Mart

LOCATED at Ballymac, Tralee Gortatlea is a privately owned and managed livestock Mart which is popular with Limerick farmers - particularly those from west Limerick.
While all auctions are streamed online, in-person selling (and buying) has now resumed since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
Limerick Live photographer Adrian Butler recently spent and afternoon at Gortatlea Mart to sample the atmosphere.
Click 'next' for more photos.
Dutch Ambassador Adriaan Palm; Jerry Hallissey, Head of Business Development at Shannon Foynes Port Company and German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt | PICTURE: Odhran Ducie
The garda advice is that incidents of fraud are on the rise and the are appealing to everyone to be vigilant.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.