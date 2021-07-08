Positive Parenting: Self-care — what’s that?

Positive Parenting: Self-care — what’s that?

Part of taking care of ourselves is being in touch with our feelings and needs

Reporter:

Parenting Limerick

If you have ever read parenting books or websites (including our own loveparenting.ie) or done a parenting programme, you will know that one of the key messages to support positive parenting is that parents need to find time to look after themselves in order to be able to meet the needs of their children.

We know that it is so much more difficult to parent when we are tired, stressed out, worried or anxious about something. We also know that losing ourselves completely in family life isn’t good for us or our families—you still need to be you.

You may have read suggestions to go for a walk, take a bath, go out with your friend, etc, and these are all good suggestions that can help us take care of ourselves. But, many parents, on reading these suggestions might think: “A bath - great! As soon as I close the door I will have a little audience splashing and playing with the bubbles. That sounds relaxing!” Or, “a night out - yes, lovely, but after finding a babysitter, paying for a taxi into town, having a meal or a drink - I would be less stressed out about time and money if I just stay home!”

So, given that most of us have limited time and budgets, how do we prioritise caring, really caring, for ourselves?

Q Prioritise and Plan: If this is going to happen, you really need to commit to setting aside some time for yourself. Put it in the diary and plan how you are going to have this time. Make sure you have a concrete plan - a vague notion of doing some exercise or calling an old friend sometime next week will likely not happen. Plan to meet a friend for coffee on Tuesday at 5; plan to go for a walk on Monday and Wednesday after the children are in bed.

Q Start Small: Facebook and Instagram can convince us that everyone else is out there “living their best life” all the time and having non-stop fun. The reality, of course, is that everyone has their challenges and struggles. You may not be able to schedule a spa weekend with the girls, but that’s okay. Find an hour at home to read a book; do a health and beauty routine; do some stretches and yoga- whatever it is that connects you to yourself

Q Silence the Inner Critic: Re-set Your Inner Voice. Many of us, caught up in the whirlwind of everyday life, can be really hard on ourselves. It can be easy to focus on the things that go wrong and take responsibility for everything. You can only do your best, and having an inner voice that is full of kindness and gentleness (think how you would speak to a much loved friend or family member) can make a big difference.

Q Reach Out Many of us are reluctant to ask for help or even let others know that we are struggling. Reaching out to friends, families and neighbours can really help - you might arrange to meet up with a neighbour for a walk or swap babysitting duties. Most people are willing to help if we can find it within us to ask. If they’re not, recognise that they may have their own struggles.

This article was written by a member of Parenting Limerick, a network of parenting and family support organisations. If you find that you are really struggling and need a bit of extra support, there are a range of services and supports available. See www.loveparenting.ie for details.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie