Search

17 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Mikel Arteta linked to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Football rumours: Mikel Arteta linked to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

17 Mar 2022 10:39 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly on a shortlist of names compiled by Paris St Germain in their search to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager, according to The Mirror. The paper writes, however, that Arteta is not looking to go anywhere and is committed to the north London club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s search for a new manager has drawn their attention to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel – who, along with everyone else at the Premier League club, now appears to have an uncertain future – and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, according to a report in the Guardian. But the Daily Star reports that Tuchel is also PSG’s favourite candidate for the job.

The Sun reports that 29-year-old Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger had agreed on personal terms for a new contract at Stamford Bridge before sanctions hit owner Roman Abramovich, but the Russian’s punishment has apparently made the player a free agent. The paper writes that Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG are all keen to sign the German defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Amazon Prime reports the star 21-year-old striker will join Manchester City, while Spanish publication Marca still links him with Real Madrid.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Teamtalk says the 31-year-old PSG and Holland midfielder wants to move back to the Premier League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media