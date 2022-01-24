Search

24 Jan 2022

Number of new Covid cases in Premier League falls for fourth week running

Number of new Covid cases in Premier League falls for fourth week running

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Jan 2022 5:03 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.

There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from January 17 to 23, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.

Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between January 21 and 23 from the 2,090 tests conducted.

A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since December 5.

“The safety of everyone remains a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

“The League has reverted to its emergency measures and has increased testing of players and club staff.”

The Premier League’s emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League is using lateral flow tests and anyone who tests positive then takes a PCR test to confirm the result.

The league’s latest round of fixtures over the weekend before the two-week international break went ahead in full, with all 10 games played.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media