20 Jan 2022

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

19 Jan 2022

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard, the PA news agency understands.

The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.

Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful stint on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and Newcastle are said to be willing to pay a £2million fee.

United academy graduate Lingard has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and is out of contract in the summer.

As well as attempting to sign the 29-year-old, Howe’s men are continuing their dogged pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League with one win from 20 matches and are due to travel to Leeds on Saturday.

