Mishriff set to defend Saudi Cup

Last year’s winner Mishriff and Breeders’ Cup heroes Knicks Go and Life Is Good are among the entries for the Saudi Cup on February 26.

Over 700 entries from 22 different countries including 71 Group One winners have been given the option of running at the meeting which has over $35million in prize-money up for grabs.

Mishriff went on to win in Dubai last year and also landed the Juddmonte International at York, taking his career earnings through the $15m mark. Should he retain his Saudi Cup crown, he would become the highest-earning horse of all time, surpassing Winx.

Mishriff’s stablemate Lord North has also been given the option by John & Thady Gosden.

The UK ranks are bolstered by Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver, who went close in Hong Kong last time out, the William Haggas-trained My Oberon and William Knight’s Sir Busker.

There is a strong representation from Japan, with Champions Cup winner T O Keynes gaining automatic entry to the Saudi Cup, while another Breeders’ Cup winner, Marche Lorraine, is also among the entries for $20m race.

Along with Breeders’ Cup Classic hero Knicks Go and Dirt Mile champion Life Is Good, the strong American team could also include Hot Rod Charlie and Mandaloun.

The French-trained duo of Sealiway and Skaletti are also in the mix.