29 Dec 2021

Football Rumours: Could Ross Barkley go back to Everton?

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports that Everton are looking into signing 28-year-old England midfielder and former Toffee Ross Barkley, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to Aston Villa, during the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly interested in bringing in Brazil striker, Gabriel Barbosa, 25, in January. But the Mirror writes the striker would prefer to stay with Flamengo in his home country.

Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa during the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.
Gabriel Barbosa wants to continue playing in his native Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Mail reports that Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest are currently vying for Bournemouth’s 30-year-old defender Steve Cook.

The same paper also writes that Middlesbrough are closing in on Brighton’s Republic of Ireland forward, 21-year-old Aaron Connolly.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Marca reports the Barcelona defender, 28, is being scouted by Newcastle.

Lorenzo Insigne: Sky Sport Italia reports that the Italian forward is being tempted by an offer from Toronto FC, with the Major League Soccer club pushing to sign the 30-year-old by January.

