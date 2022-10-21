Warm tributes paid to Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy a 'driving force of Limerick'

“SHE ACHIEVED a lot in her time and was an absolute driving force,” are the words of Conor O’Connell spoken in warm tribute following the passing of Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy who spent decades dedicating her life to community work in Limerick.

Mr O’Connell is the current chief executive of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) where Dr Hanley Corboy spent many years serving as the organisation's first female president.

A hard working woman, she was worked as managing director of Portland Estates, Limerick and was a former chairperson of Limerick Youth Service.

Dr Hanley Corboy was a member of UL's Governing Authority on two separate occasions (1981 - 1987 and 1997 - 2007) and upon hearing of her passing of the president of the University of Limerick Prof Kerstin Mey offered a warm tribute honouring the Limerick woman.

“She was founding Chairperson of the Board of Plassey Campus Centre (PCC) and contributed to PCC over a 22-year period. She was also a Director of the University Concert Hall. Mirette is remembered as one of UL’s most dedicated and engaged Governors who played a vital role in the development of our university. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mirette’s children Nigel, Mirette and Melvyn,” Prof Mey said.

During her time with the CIF, Mirette had a keen interest in community affairs and gave a lot of her time to work as chairperson of the board of Limerick Youth Service (LYS).

The LYS is involved in the training and caring for under-privileged, deprived and abused children.

Chairperson of the CIF Mid-West branch Michael Joyce offered condolences on behalf of his organisation.

“I wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family of Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy. It is an honour to wear the same CIF Mid-West Branch Chairpersons’ chain as Mirette did with distinction for many years,” Mr Joyce said.

“Mirette served the CIF Mid-West branch tirelessly both locally and on the National Council becoming the first female president of the CIF in 1981. Mirette’s company Portland Estates Limerick Limited built much of Limerick’s housing stock, and contributed to the establishment of the University of Limerick as she was on the Governing Body of the National Institute for Higher Education, Limerick prior to it becoming a university,” Mr Joyce added.

Dr Hanley Corboy's funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick this Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery Extension.