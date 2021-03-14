OBITUARY: Dearly missed Anna had a ‘heart of gold and a beautiful smile’

THE photograph of the late Anna O’Flaherty, of Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock, sums her up.

She had a beautiful warm smile and you just know there was a big hearty laugh from her once the picture was taken.

Tony Dowling, chairperson of Kilmallock Community Council, said it was with great sadness they had to say goodbye to their dear friend Anna. She passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by her loving family on March 1.

“Anna was a valued member of the bingo committee with Kilmallock Community Council. A very special person is gone far too soon. Anna was a wonderful person – kind, warm and full of life, always smiling and always interested in others. It was a pleasure to spend time in her company. You will be dearly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts are with her family, parents John and Teresa, brothers, sisters and treasured nieces and nephews. Go dtí go mbuailfimid le chéile arís,” said Mr Dowling, who was speaking on behalf of all involved in Kilmallock Community Council.

Many touching tributes have been paid to Anna on the Kilmallock Community Council Facebook page.

“Heartbroken to hear this news. A beautiful lady with a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humour. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and many friends at this time,” said one.

Another wrote: “Many have referenced her hearty infectious laugh and rightly so.

“I remember growing up that you would hear that very laugh coming down the avenue before you would see her. A lovely person who always looked on the bright side of life. Thoughts and prayers to the O’Flaherty family at this terribly difficult time.”

Another of the hundreds of tributes reads: “Anna was always the kindest, sweetest and truly genuine lady. Always a beautiful smile on her face.”

May she rest in peace.