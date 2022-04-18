In Pictures: Roches Stores staff reunion

FORMER employees of Roches Stores in Limerick met at the Greenhills Hotel recently for a staff reunion.
The former family-owned retailer owned and operated 11 stores across Ireland, including at O'Connell Street in Limerick city centre, until 2007 when it exited the market.
The company's Limerick store closed in 2006 and was home to Debenhams until it closed, in March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
