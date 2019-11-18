Yule not want to miss The Santa Experience in Limerick's Jetland Shopping Centre

Nothing says Christmas like a trip to see The Santa Experience which returns to Limerick’s Jetland Centre for the most wonderful time of the year.

Take a tour of the North Pole visiting five fun-filled festive rooms including: The Elves Post office; Santa’s Stable; The Sleigh Station; The North Pole and Santa’s House.

Children will learn how Santa and the elves prepare for Christmas and will interact with elves, reindeer, polar bears and maybe even get to ride in Santa’s Sleigh on your way to meet the big man himself in his authentic log cabin!

What makes The Santa Experience so popular?

1. Online pre-booking means you can choose your preferred time and date (www.santaexperience.ie)

2. Our photos are larger and better quality that any other Santa. Size 8x10 with frame available immediately afterwards

3. Our price, at €12, includes meeting several elves, travelling through five rooms, meeting Santa and receiving a gift

4. Our Santa knows some personal information about each child - thanks to you filling out our 'Santa Needs To Know' form - which enhances every child’s experience.

5. Attention to detail and great staff who ensure everyone has a magical experience

So, from this weekend, be sure you and your family get the best Christmas experience in Limerick

The Santa Experience at The Jetland is open November 22 to November 24 and November 29 to December 23. Admission: €12 per child and €6 per adult. Gift: A lovely gift is included in the admission price.

Photos cost €14 for the first one and €6 for any other photos. A professional photographer is on hand to capture that magic moment. Photos can be viewed and purchased immediately afterwards

We will be hosting two exclusive ASD days for children with sensory and special needs. These will be on Sunday, November 24, and Thursday December 5 (12 noon to 6pm).

We will also be running a competition, giving away three family passes and photos, so watch out for that on the Limerick Leader facebook page

Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSantaExperience

Bookings can be made at www.santaexperience.ie. Contact: info@santaexperience.ie

Booking fee: €3.95 online booking fee