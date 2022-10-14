Limerick's six senior clubs chase precious All-Ireland League wins

ROUND three of the Energia All-Ireland League takes place this Saturday, 2.30pm, with Limerick sides looking to improve on their slow start to the campaign.

In Division 1A, fifth-placed Young Munster, fresh from their hard fought 26-23 Limerick derby victory over Garryowen on Saturday evening, face a trip to Belfield this Saturday to take on UCD.

A late penalty goal from the boot of out-half Evan Cusack helped Munsters' edge past the Light Blues in front of a bumper attendance. Cusack kicked four penalties and a conversion, while Jack Harrington struck for a firts half try and the home side was awarded a penalty try in the second period.

Opponents Garryowen will be looking to build on their best display of the season to date which yielded a losing bonus point. Munster Academy out-half Tony Butler scored all 23 of Garryowen's points, with two tries, two conversions and three penalties.

Garryowen return to action this Saturday with a home date against high-flying Terenure College at Dooradoyle. The Light Blues are still searching for the first win of the campaign, while Saturday's opponents 'Nure have scored big wins in their opening two fixtures.

Also in Division 1A this Saturday, newly promoted Shannon will host Cork Constitution on the back pitch at Thomond Park, 2.30pm. Shannon are another Limerick side still searching for their first win of the campaign following earlier defeats to Terenure and Ballynahinch on Saturday last.

Out-half Mike Cooke, with a penalty goal, and Aran Hehir, with a try, scored the points for the Parish side on Saturday last.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, Old Crescent, who lost out 24-36 to Queens University Belfast at Takumi Park on Saturday last, travel to Stradbrook on Saturday to face Blackrock College.

Crescent, who scored three tries against QUB through Stephen Kiely, 2, and Aaron Cosgrove, are also seeking their first win of the campaign this weekend.

Another Limerick side in Division 2A seeking their first win of the AIL season, UL-Bohemian, host Ballymena at the UL North Campus. UL-Bohs lost out 32-9 to Cashel on Saturday, with Harry Byrne kicking three penalty goals for the Reed, Red Robins.

In Division 2C, Bruff will be looking to secure their second win of the campaign when hosting Skerries at Kilballyowen Park.

Bruff, who won their opening fixture against Omagh, suffered a 50-26 loss to Tullamore on Saturday last. The South Limerick side did pick up a try bonus point as Warren Loulanting, Paul Collins, Pa Maher and Craig Finn all dotted down.